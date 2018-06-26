Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Expected to play summer league
Hartenstein is expected to be a member of the Rockets' summer league team, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 2017 second-rounder spent last season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League, averaging 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in just under 19 minutes per game. It's unclear at this point if Hartenstein will have a realistic chance to spend more time with the NBA club in 2018-19.
