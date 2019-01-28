Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Explodes for 42 points
Hartenstein racked up 42 points (16-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 21 rebounds, an assist and two steals in 42 minutes Saturday against Texas.
Hartenstein posted an outstanding performance, showcasing efficiency from the field while also dominating on the glass. The 7-0 center has been an absolute stud for the Vipers through 15 starts this season, averaging 19.9 points to go along with 14.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 blocks. Don't expect Hartenstein to slow down anytime soon.
