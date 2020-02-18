Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Headed to G League
Hartenstein will be sent to the G League as early as Tuesday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Hartenstein struggled to see playing time prior to the break, averaging just 1.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.6 minutes across five contests. He's expected to see more run in the G League.
