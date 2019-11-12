Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Heads back to G League
Hartenstein was assigned to Houston's G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, on Tuesday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Hartenstein has yet to step onto the court for Houston this season, so he'll head back down to the G League to stay sharp.
