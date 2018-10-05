Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Heads to locker room with injury
Hartenstein (ankle) exited Thursday's game against the Pacers with an apparent injury, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hartenstein was listed as a game-time decision heading into Thursday's exhibition with an ankle issue, and after collecting nine points, two rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes, he checked out of the game and headed to the locker room. It's unclear if he's dealing with the same injury or if a different issue is bothering him, but more news on Hartenstein's status should be revealed after further evaluation.
