Hartenstein erupted for 22 points (10-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-5 FT), 25 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 42 minutes Sunday in the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 129-125 win over the Iowa Wolves.

With Houston holding Hartenstein out of the rotation since the All-Star break, the rookie has moved to the G League to pick up meaningful action. The German big man has been one of the better producers on the circuit in his 24 games with Rio Grande Valley, averaging 19.9 points (on 62.2 percent shooting from the field), 15.2 boards, 3.8 assists and 2.2 blocks in 33.0 minutes.