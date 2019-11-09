Hartenstein provided 25 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 38 minutes during Friday's win over Austin.

Hartenstein dominated the paint Friday, parlaying 38 minutes of run into his first 20-20 of the season. While he'll likely oscillate between Rio Grande and Houston throughout the season, Hartenstein was a G-League force last season, averaging 19.5 points, 14.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 blocks in 32.3 minutes across 26 games for the Vipers last season.