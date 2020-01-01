Hartenstein had 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one block and one steal in 18 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 130-104 win over the Nuggets.

Hartenstein's impressive performance forced head coach Mike D'Antoni to promote him to a bigger role on the rotation, and he will be the team's backup center moving forward. He might not be fantasy relevant in most formats, but he could be an alternative on deeper formats if he gets around 15 to 20 minutes per game.