Hartenstein collected seven points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 21 minutes during Saturday's 158-111 win over the Hawks.

Hartenstein came off the pine behind Tyson Chandler, while Clint Capela (illness) and Nene Hilario (hip) were sidelined. Hartenstein hasn't been that involved on a regular basis, but if he keeps producing when the opportunity arises it's possible he could climb the center depth chart and become Capela's primary backup.