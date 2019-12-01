Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Logs 21 minutes in Saturday's win
Hartenstein collected seven points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 21 minutes during Saturday's 158-111 win over the Hawks.
Hartenstein came off the pine behind Tyson Chandler, while Clint Capela (illness) and Nene Hilario (hip) were sidelined. Hartenstein hasn't been that involved on a regular basis, but if he keeps producing when the opportunity arises it's possible he could climb the center depth chart and become Capela's primary backup.
More News
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Racks up boards in rout•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Called up from G League•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Heads back to G League•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Back with Rockets•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Huge line in Friday's win•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Sent to G League•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...