Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Minimal role Monday
Hartenstein played six minutes in Monday's 126-117 win over the Jazz, finishing with two points (1-1 FG) and three rebounds.
With starting center Clint Capela (heel) ruled out Monday and James Harden (thigh) and Russell Westbrook (rest) also sitting out, Hartenstein looked like a prime candidate to enter the starting five and potentially serve as a focal point on offense for Houston. Instead, coach Mike D'Antoni chose to roll with a small-ball lineup featuring the 6-foot-6 P.J. Tucker as the team's center, which helped neuter the impact of two-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. That resulted in Hartenstein picking up only a handful of minutes, but the 21-year-old could very well end up taking on a more pronounced role Wednesday in Portland if Capela is out.
