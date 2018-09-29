Hartenstein missed a second straight practice Saturday while nursing a turned ankle, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It doesn't appear to be anything serious, as the Rockets expect Hartenstein to be back on the floor come Monday's practice session. The Rockets open up the preseason schedule Tuesday against the Grizzlies and as long as Hartenstein doesn't suffer any setbacks in his return Monday, he should get plenty of run. It was recently reported that Hartenstein had the edge over Zhou Qi and Marquese Chriss for the backup center role, but that competition should continue throughout the rest of camp and the preseason.