Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Moves to G League
Hartenstein was assigned to Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Hartenstein has struggled to see consistent minutes with the Rockets so far this season, averaging 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds over eight games. He'll head to the G League where he'll have the opportunity to stay sharp.
