Hartenstein had nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT) and 13 rebounds in Saturday's win over Brooklyn.

Hartenstein was recalled from the G League prior to Christmas, but this marked his first action since Dec. 13. With Clint Capela sidelined, Hartenstein saw 24 minutes of action off the bench behind starter Tyson Chandler, who was limited to 14 minutes.