Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Nears double-double off bench
Hartenstein had nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT) and 13 rebounds in Saturday's win over Brooklyn.
Hartenstein was recalled from the G League prior to Christmas, but this marked his first action since Dec. 13. With Clint Capela sidelined, Hartenstein saw 24 minutes of action off the bench behind starter Tyson Chandler, who was limited to 14 minutes.
More News
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Called up from G League•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Sent to G League•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Recalled from G League•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Moves to G League•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Logs 21 minutes in Saturday's win•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Racks up boards in rout•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...