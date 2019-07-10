Hartenstein (ankle) will be shut down for the rest of summer league, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hartenstein left Tuesday's matchup due to a right ankle injury, and although his MRI results have yet to be revealed, the Rockets have decided to proceed with caution. This will certainly hurt his case for a spot in Houston's rotation, though there's no reason to risk further injury in a slew of exhibition contests.

