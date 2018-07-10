Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Out Monday against Clippers
Hartenstein has been ruled out of Monday's summer league contest against the Clippers due to bruised right hand, Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle reports.
The injury is considered minor and the big man should be ready to return to the court for the Rockets next contest. In the meantime, look for Vincent Edwards to slot into the starting lineup Monday night.
