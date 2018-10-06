Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Out Sunday vs. Spurs
Hartenstein (ankle) is out for Sunday's exhibition against the Spurs, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hartenstein sat out Friday's scrimmage while nursing a sprained left ankle. He'll need some more time off before returning to game action. With Hartenstein and Marquese Chriss (ankle) both out and Clint Capela (foot) questionable, the Rockets could be very shorthanded at center Sunday.
