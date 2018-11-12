Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Plays 13 minutes in Sunday's win
Hartenstein had four points (2-4 FG), one rebound, and one block in 13 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 win over the Pacers.
Hartenstein matched his career high minute total. However, he has only earned double-digit minutes four times thus far this season, so the rookie big man can be avoided across all formats.
