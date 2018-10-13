Hartenstein had 10 points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist in nine minutes during Friday's 121-103 preseason victory over the Grizzlies.

Hartenstein returned to action after recovering from an ankle sprain. He played just nine minutes off the bench but was effective with 10 points and four boards. He is in a battle for backup center minutes with both Nene and Marquese Chriss but here is a real chance he usurps both to find himself with a steady bench role. The upside is certainly there but he is more of a flier in deeper formats at this stage.