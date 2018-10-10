Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Practices Wednesday
Hartenstein (ankle) practiced Wednesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hartenstein is nursing an ankle injury, but his ability to practice Wednesday suggests he could be ready for Friday's preseason finale against Memphis. More information might arrive Thursday.
More News
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Out Sunday vs. Spurs•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Sits out Friday's scrimmage•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Heads to locker room with injury•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Sits out win over Memphis•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.