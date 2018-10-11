Hartenstein (ankle) is probable for Friday's preseason finale against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports./

Hartenstein is in the process of shaking off a sprained left ankle. He's appeared in just one preseason contest so far, but is among the candidates for the Rockets' reserve center spot. In fantasy, he is probably worth a late-round flier in deep leagues.

