Coach Mike D'Antoni said after Tuesday's win over the Nuggets that Hartenstein has been promoted to backup center, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Hartenstein had a huge game off the bench Tuesday, posting 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one block and one steal in 18 minutes. He's also played well when given extended run in the past, averaging 10.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in four games where he's seen more than 20 minutes this season. Hartenstein still probably won't be fantasy relevant in most leagues, but if he can consistently garner 15-plus minutes per game, there's potential for him to function as a streaming option in deep fantasy formats.