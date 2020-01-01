Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Promoted to backup center
Coach Mike D'Antoni said after Tuesday's win over the Nuggets that Hartenstein has been promoted to backup center, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Hartenstein had a huge game off the bench Tuesday, posting 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one block and one steal in 18 minutes. He's also played well when given extended run in the past, averaging 10.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in four games where he's seen more than 20 minutes this season. Hartenstein still probably won't be fantasy relevant in most leagues, but if he can consistently garner 15-plus minutes per game, there's potential for him to function as a streaming option in deep fantasy formats.
More News
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Back to bench Tuesday
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Scores career-high 19 points
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Starting over Chandler
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Nears double-double off bench
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Called up from G League
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Sent to G League
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...