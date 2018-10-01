Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Questionable for Tuesday
Hartenstein (ankle) is considered questionable to play in Tuesday's preseason opener, >Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The second-year big man has been battling an ankle injury for the last few days, but he made progress over the weekend and has been upgraded to questionable on the official report. Look for a more definitive update at shootaround Tuesday morning.
