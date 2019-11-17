Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Racks up boards in rout
Hartenstein tallied six points (1-2 FG, 4-4 FT) and 16 rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 125-105 win over the Timberwolves.
Hartenstein failed to appear in any of the Rockets' first 11 games, but he's slotted in as the backup center behind Tyson Chandler for the past two contests with Clint Capela (concussion) sidelined. The second-year big man's big effort on the boards probably won't be enough to earn him a regular role once Capela is cleared to play again.
