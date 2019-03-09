Hartenstein was recalled by the Rockets on Saturday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Hartenstein, who's averaging 20.1 points and 15.4 rebounds per game for Rio Grande in the G-League was recalled by the clubs parent organization Saturday. The second-year center's seen action in 27 games this year and could see some minutes in Sunday's tilt with the Mavericks or Monday against the Hornets as the Rockets will likely be without Nene for at least one of those games.