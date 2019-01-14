Hartenstein was recalled from the G League on Monday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Hartenstein is back with the Rockets to provide frontcourt depth for Monday's game against the Grizzlies with Clint Capela (thumb) unavailable. In 22 games for the big club this season, Hartenstein is averaging 2.1 points and 1.6 rebounds across 8.1 minutes.