Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Recalled from G League
Hartenstein (undisclosed) was recalled from the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League on Monday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Hartenstein has bounced back and forth between the Rockets and the Vipers this season. He seems to have fallen out of the back end rotational role he had to start the year but he could play his way into more minutes going forward. He's averaging 2.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per game for the Rockets so far this season.
More News
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Back in G League•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Returns from G League•
-
Isaiah Hartenstein: Nearly registers triple-double•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Assigned to G League•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Plays 13 minutes in Sunday's win•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Plays nine minutes in return from injury•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...