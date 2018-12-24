Hartenstein (undisclosed) was recalled from the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League on Monday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Hartenstein has bounced back and forth between the Rockets and the Vipers this season. He seems to have fallen out of the back end rotational role he had to start the year but he could play his way into more minutes going forward. He's averaging 2.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per game for the Rockets so far this season.