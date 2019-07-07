Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Records double-double in loss
Hartenstein notched 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocked shots and a steal across 30 minutes in Saturday's 110-81 loss to the Mavericks.
Hartenstein should be the Rockets' primary center during the Summer League. The 7-0 product from Germany bounced back and forth between the Rockets and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers last season but was eventually sidelined with an Achilles injury that limited his production. The Rockets are very thin at the center position, and Hartenstein should end up on Houston's final roster this season.
