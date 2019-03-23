Hartenstein (Achilles) won't play in Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Hartenstein will miss his 18th-straight game Sunday due to an Achilles injury. Despite Hartenstein continuing to be listed as day-to-day, he doesn't appear to be close to returning as not definite timetable has been supplied by the Rockets.

