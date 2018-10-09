Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Remains out Tuesday
Hartenstein (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Shanghai Sharks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hartenstein continues to nurse a sprained left ankle suffered during Friday's scrimmage, and he'll need at least a few more days to recover before returning to the court. The Rockets will be thin at center yet again, with Marquese Chriss (ankle) and Nene Hilario (calf) ruled out and Clint Capela (hand) listed as questionable. Hartenstein's next opportunity to return will come Friday against Memphis.
