Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Reports back to Houston
The Rockets recalled Hartenstein from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Monday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Hartenstein has seen light minutes off the bench in three of the Rockets' past five games, but he's largely seen most of his action in the G League since dropping out of the rotation in early December. He's been one of the more impressive big men on the circuit during his time in Rio Grande Valley this season, averaging 19.3 points (on 59.6 percent shooting from the field), 14.6 boards, 3.9 assists, 2.3 blocks, 0.7 triples and 0.7 steals in 32.8 minutes per game over 18 appearances. Even if he dresses for Houston's game Monday against the Mavericks, Hartenstein probably won't see any run outside of garbage time.
