Hartenstein was recalled from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Monday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

After he fell out of the rotation Dec. 3 against the Timberwolves, Hartenstein was sent to the G League to pick up playing time, missing two of the Rockets' contests along the way. The rookie will likely dress for Tuesday's contest against the Trail Blazers, but with both Clint Capela and Nene Hilario expected to be available, Hartenstein may not see the floor if the game is competitive throughout.