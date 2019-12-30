Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Scores career-high 19 points
Hartenstein had 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Sunday's 127-112 loss to the Pelicans.
Hartenstein got all the run he could handle Sunday with both Clint Capela (heel) and Tyson Chandler (shoulder) on the sidelines. He came through with a career-high 19 points on an efficient 9-of-11 shooting. Capela is a chance to miss Tuesday's game and if that is the case, Hartenstein is worth streaming in across most formats.
