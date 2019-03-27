Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Sent to G League
Hartenstein was sent to the G League on Wednesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rio Grande Valley Vipers play in G League Western Conference semifinals on Friday, so they'll want Hartenstein available.
More News
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Back in action•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Remains out Saturday•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Will not play Sunday•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Out vs. Golden State•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Unavailable Monday•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Recalled by Rockets•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...