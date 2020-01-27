Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Set for larger role Monday
Hartenstein will likely see increased minutes Monday with Clint Capela (heel) unlikely to play.
Capela is listed as doubtful on the Rockets' initial injury report, so Hartenstein will be the favorite to earn the lion's share of the minutes at center, with veteran Tyson Chandler likely serving as his backup. The last time Capela sat out, Hartenstein started and played 26 minutes in a win over Minnesota, finishing with 17 points and 15 rebounds.
