Hartenstein will sign a contract with the Rockets on Wednesday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports.

Hartenstein was drafted by the Rockets in the second round of the 2017 draft, but spent last year in the G-League, where he averaged 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in just under 19 minutes per game. He then joined the Rockets for summer league this July and performed well enough to get a contract from Houston. It's likely just a partially guaranteed training camp deal, however, so Hartenstein will still need to perform well in camp to secure a final roster spot.