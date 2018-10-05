Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Sits out Friday's scrimmage
Hartenstein (ankle) sat out Friday's scrimmage and is day-to-day, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hartenstein twisted his ankle during the fourth quarter of Thursday's preseason contest against the Pacers. There's no indication the injury is serious, but it's enough to keep him from scrimmaging Friday. Of note, coach Mike D'Antoni said that Hartenstein did enough "great things" to be in consideration for backup center minutes, which are "up for grabs." The big man posted nine points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and a steal across 12 minutes during Thursday's 110-100 loss to Indiana.
