Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Sits out win over Memphis
Hartenstein (ankle) did not play in Tuesday's preseason game against Memphis.
The second-year big man was considered questionable coming in, and the Rockets ultimately decided not to take any chances in what's ultimately a meaningless game. Hartenstein's next chance to play will come Thursday against Indiana.
More News
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Misses second straight practice•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Could win backup center spot•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Inks deal with Houston•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Will play Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Out Monday against Clippers•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.