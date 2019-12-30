Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Starting over Chandler
Hartenstein will get the start at center Sunday against New Orleans, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Houston initially listed Tyson Chandler as the starter at center, but Mike D'Antoni will instead roll with Hartenstein, who showed well off the bench in Saturday's win over Brooklyn. In 24 minutes, Hartenstein finished with nine points, 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal.
More News
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Nears double-double off bench•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Called up from G League•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Sent to G League•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Recalled from G League•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Moves to G League•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Logs 21 minutes in Saturday's win•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...