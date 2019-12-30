Play

Hartenstein will get the start at center Sunday against New Orleans, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston initially listed Tyson Chandler as the starter at center, but Mike D'Antoni will instead roll with Hartenstein, who showed well off the bench in Saturday's win over Brooklyn. In 24 minutes, Hartenstein finished with nine points, 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal.

