Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Still to see action
Hartenstein remained a fixture of the Rockets bench Wednesday and yet to register any playing time this season.
After a strong Summer League showing, Hartenstein had likely been hoping to see backup minutes behind Clint Capela. Unfortunately, the Rockets picked up Tyson Chandler during the offseason which has limited Hartenstein to a permanent spectator role. He does have a fantasy-friendly game nd should he ever carve out a meaningful role, could be a player to watch in deep formats.
More News
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Out for remainder of summer•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Heading for MRI•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Another strong showing in loss•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Records double-double in loss•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Sent to G League•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Back in action•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.