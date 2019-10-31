Hartenstein remained a fixture of the Rockets bench Wednesday and yet to register any playing time this season.

After a strong Summer League showing, Hartenstein had likely been hoping to see backup minutes behind Clint Capela. Unfortunately, the Rockets picked up Tyson Chandler during the offseason which has limited Hartenstein to a permanent spectator role. He does have a fantasy-friendly game nd should he ever carve out a meaningful role, could be a player to watch in deep formats.