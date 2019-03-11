Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Unavailable Monday
Hartenstein will not be available Monday against the Hornets due to right Achilles soreness, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
It's not clear when Hartenstein started feeling the soreness, but he has not seen any action for the Rockets since Feb. 11, so his absence should not have any noticeable effect on the team's rotation.
