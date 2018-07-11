Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Will play Wednesday
Hartenstein (hand) will be available Wednesday against the Nets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hartenstein was held out of Houston's last game Monday due to a bruised hand, but he'll return to action Wednesday as the Rockets begin tournament play. The 2017 second-rounder averaged 12.0 points and 9.0 rebounds in his first two summer league contests.
More News
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Out Monday against Clippers•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Double-double in summer league opener•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Expected to play summer league•
-
Isaiah Hartenstein: Will sign with Vipers of G-League•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Expected to play in G League•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...