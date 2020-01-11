Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Will start Saturday
Hartenstein will get the start at center for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Hartenstein will enter the starting five in place of Clint Capela, who's out due to a heel injury. In his lone another start this season, Hartenstein impressed, generating 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 34 minutes of run.
