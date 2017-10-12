Rockets' Isaiah Taylor: Makes two field goals Wednesday
Taylor scored four points (2-3 FG) and collected one assist across four minutes in Wednesday's preseason game against the Grizzlies.
Taylor was in the D-League for most of last season and only played in four games for the Rockets. He'll be battling Bobby Brown for reserve minutes during the regular season, if he even makes the final 15-man roster.
