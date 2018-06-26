Rockets' Isaiah Wilkins: To play for Rockets in summer league

Wilkins will join the Rockets for summer league, Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports reports.

Wilkins, a 6-foot-7 forward out of Virginia, didn't hear his name called at the 2018 NBA Draft. He'll attempt to make enough of an impact during summer league to secure a roster spot, however. He started all 34 games during his senior campaign, averaging 6.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals across 27.5 minutes.