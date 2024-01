Smith (ankle) is cleared to play and in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Detroit, Lachard Binkley of TheDreamShake.com reports.

Smith will return from a one-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, which was initially expected to sideline him for a week. The 20-year-old starts alongside Jae'Sean Tate and Alperen Sengun in Houston's frontcourt Monday, with Tari Eason (leg) coming off the bench on a minute restriction.