Smith had 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 124-103 win over Denver.

Smith has just one single-digit scoring effort in the last month, averaging 15.7 points and 8.7 boards over that span. He's been a reliable source of production around the rim of late as well, posting double-doubles in four of his last five games while also averaging a block per contest over that span. The rookie first-round pick has displayed signs of growth in the second half of the season and could be an intriguing breakout candidate in 2023-24. However, he continues to be plagued by poor shooting from deep, connecting on just 19.0 percent of his attempts from three over the last six games.