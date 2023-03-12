Smith contributed 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 119-111 loss to the Bulls.

Smith has posted back-to-back games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, but he's also recorded at least one tally in each defensive category during both of those contests. Over his last five games, the rookie is averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 33.8 minutes per game.