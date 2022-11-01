Smith posted four points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 30 minutes during Monday's 95-93 loss to the Clippers.

Smith came into the contest with a sprained right ankle and struggled for a second consecutive contest. It's unclear if the injury is hampering his play, or he's simply in a slump. Regardless, he's only scored 12 points over his last two games after scoring in double figures in each of the first six games of his career. Smith will look to get back on track against the Clippers on Wednesday.