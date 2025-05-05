Smith recorded three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and four rebounds over 12 minutes during Sunday's 103-89 loss to the Warriors in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Smith was barely noticeable in the loss, logging a series-low 12 minutes. It was a disappointing postseason all around for Smith, scoring double-digits only twice in seven appearances, while recording just six combined steals and blocks. His role moving forward is up in the air, with his lackluster play of late certain to factor into any decisions the coaching staff comes up with during the offseason.