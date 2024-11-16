Smith finished Friday's 125-104 win over the Clippers with 28 points (11-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two steals over 35 minutes.

Smith posted a season-high scoring mark Friday, but it's hard to imagine him posting these numbers steadily. This was just the second time he reached the 20-point mark this season, and he's a low-level scoring option in an offensive scheme that also features Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green. Smith is averaging just 11.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game since the beginning of November.